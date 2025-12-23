11,737 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 5,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 115,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

