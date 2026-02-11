Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Short Interest Update

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,534 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 40,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXC traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. 29,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,002. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $72.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0071 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 88,750.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 54.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.