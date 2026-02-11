Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Short Interest Update

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,534 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 40,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA FXC traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. 29,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,002. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $72.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0071 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.
