SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Stock Price Up 8% Following Earnings Beat

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $128.12 and last traded at $128.1830. Approximately 2,687,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,501,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.64.
The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — SharkNinja reported $1.93 EPS vs. a $1.78 consensus and revenue of $2.10B (up ~17.6% y/y); margins and ROE remained healthy, supporting the upside reaction. SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance raised/confirmed — management set EPS guidance of $5.90–$6.00, slightly above Street expectations, providing a near-term earnings-growth narrative for the stock. The guidance was included in the company’s official release. SharkNinja Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Category-level strength — press and coverage cite a surge in beauty and home-appliance sales across SharkNinja’s product categories, helping profit and supporting the company’s growth story. SharkNinja Profit Climbs on Surge in Beauty, Home Appliance Sales
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — recent analyst moves (e.g., a JPMorgan price-target raise and Overweight rating cited in coverage) add credibility to the beat-and-guide reaction and may sustain buying interest. Is SharkNinja (SN) One of the Best IPO Stocks to Buy Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance is roughly in line to slightly below street expectations — management guided FY?2026 revenue to roughly $7.0–$7.1B versus ~\$7.1B consensus, so upside depends on execution and margin leverage. SharkNinja Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: New product/licensing tests (e.g., Marilyn Monroe collection) are being piloted — this can broaden brand appeal but is still early and likely incremental near term. SharkNinja’s Marilyn Monroe Collection Tests Power Of Themed Brand Licensing
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 169.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 317,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.
Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.
