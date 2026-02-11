SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Stock Price Up 8% Following Earnings Beat

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $128.12 and last traded at $128.1830. Approximately 2,687,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,501,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.64.

The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $140.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 169.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 317,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

