RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RMMZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 10,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,144. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.

