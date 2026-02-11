Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 6th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. 22,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.31. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

