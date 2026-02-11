Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $181.30, but opened at $170.96. Humana shares last traded at $177.3490, with a volume of 2,276,172 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

