Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research firms have commented on TEM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,500. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 676 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $51,071.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,573.60. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 1,265,332 shares of company stock valued at $96,780,524 over the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tempus AI by 29.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 0.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 3.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 5.00. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

