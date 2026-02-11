Short Interest in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC) Grows By 1,595.0%

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,509 shares, an increase of 1,595.0% from the January 15th total of 443 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.91. 4,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,448. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Get AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,497,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 807,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,087 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 115,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter.

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Company Profile

The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US companies. Its stock selection process combines fundamental and quantitative research to identify opportunities while managing risk. LRGC was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.