Rep. Tim Moore Buys Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on December 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on December 9th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 12/10/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 12/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/20/2025.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.6%

HOG opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.72. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, August 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

