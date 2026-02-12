The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) to “Strong-Buy”

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

TSE EFR opened at C$30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 18.01. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of C$4.59 and a 52-week high of C$38.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.34.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 90.40%.The company had revenue of C$24.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 164,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,487,357.60. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. Also, Director Alexander Morrison sold 38,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.36, for a total value of C$827,465.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,094 shares in the company, valued at C$2,458,407.84. This trade represents a 25.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. -based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States.

