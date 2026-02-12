Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Stefan Murry Sells 6,327 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan Murry sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $311,098.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,836,703.31. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 3.32. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Applied Optoelectronics News

Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for Feb. 10–11 shows a “large increase” but the published figures read 0 shares/NaN and a 0.0 days ratio, indicating a reporting error or delay — not actionable until corrected.

Reported short?interest data for Feb. 10–11 shows a “large increase” but the published figures read 0 shares/NaN and a 0.0 days ratio, indicating a reporting error or delay — not actionable until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Director David C. Kuo sold a total of 20,000 shares across Feb. 10–11 at roughly $50 per share (2,533 at $50.00 and 17,467 at $50.17), generating about $1.00M and cutting his stake by double?digit and single?digit percentages in the reported filings. SEC filing – David C. Kuo sales

Director David C. Kuo sold a total of 20,000 shares across Feb. 10–11 at roughly $50 per share (2,533 at $50.00 and 17,467 at $50.17), generating about $1.00M and cutting his stake by double?digit and single?digit percentages in the reported filings. Negative Sentiment: CFO Stefan J. Murry sold a total of 18,020 shares across Feb. 10–11 (6,327 at $49.17 and 11,693 at $50.25) for roughly $899k total, reducing his stake by a few percentage points per filings. Insider sales at current price levels are being read as profit?taking after the stock’s recent strength. SEC filing – Stefan J. Murry sales

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Optoelectronics this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.