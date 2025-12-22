Jerome Benedict Durso Buys 12,500 Shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) Director Jerome Benedict Durso bought 12,500 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $51,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,625. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Altimmune stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,850,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.03. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.25.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 419,575.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune’s approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.
Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.
