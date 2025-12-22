Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Director Buys $103,500.00 in Stock

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Pertz bought 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 322,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,869. The trade was a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE:VSTS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.08. Vestis Corporation has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $712.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vestis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 471.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens. The company serves manufacturing, hospitality, retail, food processing, food service, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, and cleanroom industries.

