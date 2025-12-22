Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 724 shares.The stock last traded at $28.15 and had previously closed at $28.73.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.34.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico?based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value?added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw?material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

