Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 12,370 shares.The stock last traded at $43.4140 and had previously closed at $42.6580.

FNLPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

