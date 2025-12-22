Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freshpet (FRPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) recently:

12/19/2025 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Freshpet had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Freshpet had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/18/2025 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2025 – Freshpet was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $101.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Freshpet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $320,500.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,379.14. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Freshpet Inc alerts:

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.