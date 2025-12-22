Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 37,718 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,718 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,952,000 after purchasing an additional 360,936 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.73 and a one year high of $83.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2548 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

