Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 48,936 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,411,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after buying an additional 695,233 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,114,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,091,000 after acquiring an additional 340,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,089,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,342,000 after acquiring an additional 284,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 69,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of DFIS opened at $32.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

