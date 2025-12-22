S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,129,000 after purchasing an additional 993,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $960,390,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,755,000 after buying an additional 621,841 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,853 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $78.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Free Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Recommended Stories

