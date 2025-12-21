Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $124,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 261,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $567.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.01 and a 200 day moving average of $497.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total value of $4,131,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,868.56. The trade was a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

