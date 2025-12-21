Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.92. 1,331,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 840,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $467.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.14 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 12.09%.

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

