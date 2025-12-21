SK Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

SK Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 7.8% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $20,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 86,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $59.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

