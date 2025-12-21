Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 192,258 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,258 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $195,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $116.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $491.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.