Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $115.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Federal Reserve has terminated formal supervisory notices that had required Citi to fix longstanding trading risk and control weaknesses — a meaningful removal of regulatory constraints that lowers compliance costs and recapitalization uncertainty. Read More.

U.S. Federal Reserve has terminated formal supervisory notices that had required Citi to fix longstanding trading risk and control weaknesses — a meaningful removal of regulatory constraints that lowers compliance costs and recapitalization uncertainty. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The OCC has reduced a regulatory mandate tied to Citi’s risk-management systems, further easing the bank’s supervisory burden and signaling improved regulator confidence in Citi’s remediation progress. Read More.

The OCC has reduced a regulatory mandate tied to Citi’s risk-management systems, further easing the bank’s supervisory burden and signaling improved regulator confidence in Citi’s remediation progress. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg Law reports Citi has shed a penalty related to risk and compliance — another headline that removes a prior overhang on capital and reputation. Read More.

Bloomberg Law reports Citi has shed a penalty related to risk and compliance — another headline that removes a prior overhang on capital and reputation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large, unusual call-option buying — about 117,314 calls traded (?+47% vs. average) — suggests traders are positioning for further upside or a positive catalysts around earnings/regulatory momentum. (Market activity entry)

Large, unusual call-option buying — about 117,314 calls traded (?+47% vs. average) — suggests traders are positioning for further upside or a positive catalysts around earnings/regulatory momentum. (Market activity entry) Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $123 and left a Buy rating, providing fresh analyst support and incremental demand for the shares. Read More.

Truist raised its price target to $123 and left a Buy rating, providing fresh analyst support and incremental demand for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect a strong quarter: previews flag an anticipated double-digit EPS rise next quarter, which creates an earnings catalyst if Citi delivers in-line or above. Read More.

Analysts expect a strong quarter: previews flag an anticipated double-digit EPS rise next quarter, which creates an earnings catalyst if Citi delivers in-line or above. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s research group set a 12?month Bitcoin forecast of $143,000 — a bullish crypto view that could support fees and trading revenue if ETF adoption continues, but it’s indirect to Citi’s core bank earnings. Read More.

Citi’s research group set a 12?month Bitcoin forecast of $143,000 — a bullish crypto view that could support fees and trading revenue if ETF adoption continues, but it’s indirect to Citi’s core bank earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi struck a multi?year partnership with LSEG to standardize enterprise data and boost efficiency — operationally positive but a longer?term productivity story rather than an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Citi struck a multi?year partnership with LSEG to standardize enterprise data and boost efficiency — operationally positive but a longer?term productivity story rather than an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Citi is “no longer the value play it once was,” highlighting valuation re-rating risk and the need for continued execution to justify higher multiples — a cautionary view that could cap upside if growth disappoints. Read More.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

