Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 3,739 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after buying an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VOO opened at $627.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.17.

Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

