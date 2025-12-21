Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.31 on December 31st

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.31 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 3,210.0% increase from Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPUC opened at $49.79 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.
About Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF
