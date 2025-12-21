National Bankshares Analysts Give Tecsys (TSE:TCS) a C$38.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Tecsys Trading Down 0.2%
TSE:TCS opened at C$32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$474.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.20. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$31.49 and a 52 week high of C$47.48.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.4600739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Tecsys Company Profile
Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada and Other Countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.