National Bankshares Analysts Give Tecsys (TSE:TCS) a C$38.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE:TCS opened at C$32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$474.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.20. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$31.49 and a 52 week high of C$47.48.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.4600739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.73, for a total transaction of C$26,184.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 737,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,147,277.56. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Briarwood Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,400 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,349,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,702,565 shares in the company, valued at C$58,312,851.25. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $73,550. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada and Other Countries.

