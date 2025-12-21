Mizuho Cuts Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Price Target to $12.00

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Leerink Partners set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Ardent Health Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE ARDT opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Ardent Health has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ardent Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ardent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,845 shares in the last quarter.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

Featured Articles

