ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.29 and traded as high as GBX 2.90. ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 2.35, with a volume of 1,682,496 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The stock has a market cap of £7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.48.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

