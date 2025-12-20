Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and traded as high as $51.54. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 137,327 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $384.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $116,212.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,503.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Dale purchased 746 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.64 per share, for a total transaction of $35,539.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,341.44. This trade represents a 1.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 2,208 shares of company stock worth $105,212 in the last ninety days. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 585.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small? to mid?sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision?making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

