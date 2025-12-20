Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Insider Sells C$33,409.80 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) insider Bonavie Tek sold 115 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$290.52, for a total value of C$33,409.80.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of FNV stock traded up C$4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$292.25. 951,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,373. The firm has a market cap of C$56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$165.36 and a 1 year high of C$314.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$278.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$259.05.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 57.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of C$679.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.1114111 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$247.00 to C$225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$322.00 to C$350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$315.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$287.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada’s short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital.

Featured Articles

