China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

China Auto Logistics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CALI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.49 and traded as low as $50.47. China Auto Logistics shares last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 71,156 shares changing hands.

China Auto Logistics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

About China Auto Logistics

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services. In addition, it provides Web-based advertising services through its Websites, such as at188.com that provides sales and trading information related to imported automobiles, as well as parts and components information; and at160.com, which offers real-time price comparison, and sales and trading information.

