Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as low as $15.15. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 52,398 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercrest Asset Management Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director John Allen Gray acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $76,065.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $575,466.30. This represents a 15.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,785 shares of company stock worth $298,762 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 184,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 159,555 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, headquartered in New York City, is an independent registered investment adviser that specializes in delivering customized wealth and asset management solutions for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients. Founded in 2002 by senior professionals from leading financial institutions, Silvercrest has built its reputation on a disciplined, research-driven investment process and a commitment to personalized client service.

The firm’s core offerings include discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management across equities, fixed income, hedge funds and alternative investments.

