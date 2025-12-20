Best Real Estate Stocks To Research – December 20th

Ferrovial, Welltower, and Blackstone are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, developing, managing or financing property — including REITs, homebuilders, property managers and real-estate services firms. For investors they provide exposure to property-market returns through rental income and potential capital appreciation, often with higher dividend yields, but are sensitive to interest rates, local market cycles and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Ferrovial (FER)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Read More