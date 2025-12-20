Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.56 and last traded at GBX 8.80, with a volume of 179820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50.

Time Out Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £32.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.87.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life. Expert journalists curate and create content about the best things to Do, See and Eat across over 350 cities in over 50 countries and across a unique multi-platform model spanning both digital and physical channels.

