BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gridiron Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 2,244,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 28.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 398,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,037 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 69.4% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 73,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE: MVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and variable rate instruments. As a municipally focused fund, it aims to capture tax-efficient yields while managing credit and duration risk.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes fundamental credit analysis and sector diversification across various issuers at the state, city and local levels.

