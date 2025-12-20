Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.8509, but opened at $14.11. Sumitomo Chemcl shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 161 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemcl to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT?related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

