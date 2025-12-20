U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 799.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,960 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.