Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.520-13.900 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Accenture’s conference call:

Get Accenture alerts:

Strong quarter financials with $18.7 billion revenue (up 5% L.C.), $20.9 billion bookings, adjusted EPS of $3.94 (+10% YoY), adjusted operating margin up 30 bps to 17%, and $1.5 billion free cash flow while returning $3.3 billion to shareholders.

revenue (up 5% L.C.), bookings, adjusted EPS of (+10% YoY), adjusted operating margin up 30 bps to 17%, and free cash flow while returning to shareholders. Advanced AI momentum continued as advanced AI bookings reached $2.2 billion (nearly double YoY) and revenue about $1.1 billion this quarter, but the company said this will be the last quarter it discloses these specific advanced AI metrics.

(nearly double YoY) and revenue about this quarter, but the company said this will be the last quarter it discloses these specific advanced AI metrics. Strengthening capabilities via partnerships and M&A, including a 65% stake in DLB Associates to enter the high-growth data-center engineering market and $374 million in investments across six strategic acquisitions to expand AI, cloud, security, and industry expertise.

in investments across six strategic acquisitions to expand AI, cloud, security, and industry expertise. FY26 guidance reaffirmed with revenue growth of 2–5% in local currency (estimated 3–6% ex-federal), adjusted operating margin of 15.7–15.9% , EPS guidance of $13.52–$13.90 , ~ $3 billion in planned acquisitions, and at least $9.3 billion in shareholder returns.

in local currency (estimated ex-federal), adjusted operating margin of , EPS guidance of , ~ in planned acquisitions, and at least in shareholder returns. Business optimization charges totaled $308 million in Q1 (bringing six-month charges to $923 million), including $58 million more than expected this quarter, which weighed on GAAP EPS and the effective tax rate.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $272.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.05. Accenture has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Key Accenture News

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.