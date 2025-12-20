Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.520-13.900 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Accenture’s conference call:
- Strong quarter financials with $18.7 billion revenue (up 5% L.C.), $20.9 billion bookings, adjusted EPS of $3.94 (+10% YoY), adjusted operating margin up 30 bps to 17%, and $1.5 billion free cash flow while returning $3.3 billion to shareholders.
- Advanced AI momentum continued as advanced AI bookings reached $2.2 billion (nearly double YoY) and revenue about $1.1 billion this quarter, but the company said this will be the last quarter it discloses these specific advanced AI metrics.
- Strengthening capabilities via partnerships and M&A, including a 65% stake in DLB Associates to enter the high-growth data-center engineering market and $374 million in investments across six strategic acquisitions to expand AI, cloud, security, and industry expertise.
- FY26 guidance reaffirmed with revenue growth of 2–5% in local currency (estimated 3–6% ex-federal), adjusted operating margin of 15.7–15.9%, EPS guidance of $13.52–$13.90, ~$3 billion in planned acquisitions, and at least $9.3 billion in shareholder returns.
- Business optimization charges totaled $308 million in Q1 (bringing six-month charges to $923 million), including $58 million more than expected this quarter, which weighed on GAAP EPS and the effective tax rate.
NYSE ACN opened at $272.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.05. Accenture has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Beat on revenue and earnings; bookings strength. Accenture reported Q1 FY2026 revenue (~$18.7B) and EPS that topped consensus, and management said bookings rose in the double?digits — a core reason analysts cite for confidence. Accenture Reports First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI momentum and client adoption. Management said roughly 100 incremental clients started AI projects over nine quarters and emphasized AI bookings as a growth driver — a positive catalyst for longer?term revenue mix and margins. Accenture’s AI Momentum Impresses Analysts Despite Early-Stage Rollouts
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic government/AI partnerships. Accenture Federal Services announced work with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission — a high?profile AI initiative that can expand federal revenue and credibility in cutting?edge AI services. Accenture Partners With U.S. Department of Energy
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend and cash flow strength. Company declared a quarterly dividend ($1.63 per share) and reported stronger operating cash flow, supporting shareholder returns and the balance sheet. (Dividend announcement included in company filings.)
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional endorsement. The Aoris International Fund flagged a positive outlook on Accenture in its investor letter, signaling continued institutional interest. Aoris International Fund Has a Positive Outlook on Accenture
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed. TD Cowen raised its target to $300 (buy), Susquehanna nudged its target to $277 (neutral). These adjustments show differing views on upside but don’t move consensus decisively. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term revenue guidance disappointed some. Management’s Q2 revenue range and FY revenue midpoint were viewed as slightly conservative versus Street expectations, prompting profit?taking despite the beat. Accenture dips despite Q1 beat, Q2 revenue outlook below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed investor concerns about AI’s long?term impact and recent stock weakness. Some commentaries point to investor worry over how AI changes demand dynamics and note ACN’s price has pulled back from earlier highs — factors that can amplify volatility. Accenture stock price dropped after earnings
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.
In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.
Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.
The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.
