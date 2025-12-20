U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF $BALI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 206.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 600,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 449,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 187,250 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 384,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 129,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 277,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,445 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

BALI opened at $31.77 on Friday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $578.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

