U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21,857 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Czech National Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 88,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Equity Residential by 69.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 119.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 152,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.02.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

