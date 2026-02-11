Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Burcon NutraScience had a negative return on equity of 185.21% and a negative net margin of 1,758.62%.The company had revenue of C$0.74 million during the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

TSE BU traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.88. 6,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.15.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. With over 285 issued patents and more than 250 additional patent applications, that have been developed over a span of more than twenty years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation was established in a joint venture by Burcon and three veteran food industry executives.

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.