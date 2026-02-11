Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Burcon NutraScience had a negative return on equity of 185.21% and a negative net margin of 1,758.62%.The company had revenue of C$0.74 million during the quarter.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance
TSE BU traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.88. 6,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.15.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
