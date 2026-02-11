Neuberger Berman Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NBGX) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NBGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 62 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEARCA:NBGX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.14. Neuberger Berman Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

About Neuberger Berman Growth ETF

The Neuberger Berman Growth ETF (NBGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from around the globe selected using a research-driven approach. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. NBGX was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

