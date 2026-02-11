Neuberger Berman Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NBGX) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NBGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 62 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Neuberger Berman Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:NBGX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.14. Neuberger Berman Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $29.06.
About Neuberger Berman Growth ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Growth ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.