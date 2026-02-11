BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,944 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 57,110 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 276,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,797. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,739,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.

The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

