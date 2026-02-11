iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,056 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the January 15th total of 140,689 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 298,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 239.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 53,823 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities. EUSB was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

