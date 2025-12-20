Voya Investment Management LLC Has $69.32 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 92.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,235 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $69,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.25.

DY stock opened at $344.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $366.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.85. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

