Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 98,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 112,245 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.83.
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 transaction volume surged — Uxin reported 15,904 units for the quarter, up 125.7% year-over-year and 37.0% sequentially, signaling strong demand and accelerating retail throughput. Uxin Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 and Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Financing
- Positive Sentiment: Retail sales and new superstores drove growth — coverage highlights that new “superstores” helped a material surge in used-car sales in Q3, supporting faster revenue and retail transaction expansion. Uxin posts strong Q3 2025 growth as new superstores drive used-car sales surge
- Positive Sentiment: Record retail transactions and revenue called out by analysts — company commentary and press coverage emphasized record growth in retail transactions and revenue in Q3, reinforcing the narrative of operational momentum. Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Growth in Retail Transactions and Revenue
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue beat but EPS still negative — the company reported revenue of $123.51M for the quarter and EPS of ($0.03). Strong revenue growth reduces execution risk, but continued loss per share keeps profitability questions open. Uxin posted its earnings results on Thursday
- Neutral Sentiment: Company announced entry into a definitive financing agreement — the deal should address near-term liquidity needs, but terms and timing determine how much it improves the balance sheet. Uxin Limited: Uxin Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 and Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Financing
- Neutral Sentiment: Management provided updated FY/Q4 2025 guidance items in filings, but public summaries lack clear numeric detail — investors should watch for an explicit guidance release or analyst updates. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade cites unresolved balance-sheet issues — a Seeking Alpha piece downgraded the stock, arguing that operational improvements aren’t sufficient to fix leverage/liquidity risks, which can cap multiple expansion until financing concludes and deleveraging is evident. Uxin: Operating Progress Isn’t Fixing The Balance Sheet (Downgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — investors can review management’s tone on inventory, margins, financing progress and store rollout in the full call transcript for forward-looking color. Uxin Limited (UXIN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
UXIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Uxin Stock Up 8.6%
The company has a market cap of $641.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.51 million during the quarter.
About Uxin
Uxin Limited is a China-based online and offline used car e-commerce platform that connects vehicle buyers and sellers through an integrated digital marketplace. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a network of physical used-car malls alongside its proprietary online platform, enabling customers to browse, inspect and purchase pre-owned vehicles with transparency and convenience.
The company’s core business activities encompass sourcing, quality assurance and distribution of used vehicles.
