Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 98,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 112,245 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.83.

UXIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $641.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.51 million during the quarter.

Uxin Limited is a China-based online and offline used car e-commerce platform that connects vehicle buyers and sellers through an integrated digital marketplace. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a network of physical used-car malls alongside its proprietary online platform, enabling customers to browse, inspect and purchase pre-owned vehicles with transparency and convenience.

The company’s core business activities encompass sourcing, quality assurance and distribution of used vehicles.

