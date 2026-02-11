Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.14 and last traded at $88.61. 13,729,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 13,093,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 3.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,084,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

