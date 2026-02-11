Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 129 shares, an increase of 214.6% from the January 15th total of 41 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DEEF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Free Report) by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights securities within the FTSE Developed ex-US index by five different factors. DEEF was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

