Short Interest in First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCE) Grows By 244.1%

First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 52,452 shares, an increase of 244.1% from the January 15th total of 15,242 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769. First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $59.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $767,000.

First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (FTCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies with high earnings quality, as selected and measured using the Earnings Capture metric. The fund holds 100 securities, representing the top companies within each Bloomberg sector classification. FTCE was launched on Oct 2, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

